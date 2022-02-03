Bossip Video

A lawsuit against Live Nation has been filed on behalf of Drakeo The Ruler’s son.

According to reports from Pitchfork, Tianna Purtue, the mother of the rapper’s five-year-old son, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation on the minor’s behalf. This comes less than a week after Drakeo’s family announced their plans for a similar lawsuit against the company following his death.

This new suit alleges Live Nation was “completely knowledgeable of the potential dangers posed to both their guests and the performers they hired based on numerous past incidents of violence and death at their hip hop events.”

Back in December, Drakeo The Ruler was stabbed backstage during the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles. At the time, he was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The late rapper’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, spoke with Rolling Stone about her son’s death and said that Drakeo and his brother Ralfy the Plug were “swamped” by “like 40 to 60 people” around the same time that YG arrived.

“Everything just happened so quickly,” she said about the incident. “They started trying to jump them.”

Though this lawsuit states “there is no evidence to indicate that YG had anything to do with the events,” it does suggest that promoters “should have known” about Drakeo’s “very public feud” with certain gang members.

While the suit claims Drakeo was “not and never has been a member of any gang,” he was “constantly being challenged by various gangs for his refusal to ‘choose’ a side.” He was also receiving pushback from members of the Bloods who were looking to “exact ‘street justice” after he was acquitted for the murder of someone associated with the group, the suit alleges.