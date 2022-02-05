Bossip Video

Actress A.J. Johnson is letting us all in on the secret to a good birthday celebration.

At 58 years old, Johnson still isn’t afraid to talk openly about her sexuality, just as she’s done throughout her career starring in classics like Baby Boy and House Party. While a lot of us dread the thought of getting older, A.J. recently revealed that her best birthday happened just a few years ago when she turned the big 5-0.

Johnson sat down with the ladies of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast this week, where the topic of typical threesome expectations came up. According to their conversation, most heterosexual couples would involve one man and two women–but A.J. had a different experience, opening up about the time she was “doing the salsa with two guys at the same time.”

"It was never like, them together. They were like – they were flip-flopping me," Johnson explained on the podcast. "One would please me then he'd pass me to the other. And one would kiss me and then he would spin me around for the other. It was like a beautiful dance." She continued, "It was like doing the salsa with two guys at the same time. Just like, romantic and sexy and never intertwined but at the same time, it was two."