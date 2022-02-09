Hottest Business Baddies In The Game, Vol. 2
Bad & Bossy: A Gallery Of Business Baddies Serving Looks While Securing The Bag, Vol. 2
Boss baddies!
Black women are elevating entrepreneurship as the fastest growing group of business owners despite rampant sexism, racism, elitism and an egregious lack of available resources in the problematic space.
According to the Harvard Business Review, 17% of Black women are in the process of starting or running new businesses compared to only 10% of white women and 15% of white men.
In 2019, 35% of all Black-owned businesses were owned by women, according to a Wells Fargo report.
At this rate, Black women are starting (and self-funding) businesses faster than anyone else while receiving less than 1% of venture capital funding and being largely ignored by the government’s sketchy Paycheck Protection Program that helped an embarrassing 29% of Black business owners stay afloat compared to 60% of white applicants.
“At a time when folks are rethinking their lives and choices, it is not surprising that more Black women are electing to become CEOs of their own companies rather than waiting for their intelligence and skills to be recognized at their current firms,” said Melissa Bradley, Founder of 1863 Ventures–an agency for Black and brown entrepreneurs–in an interview with (Business) Insider.
To date, Black business ownership is up nearly 30% above pre-pandemic levels based on research by University of California Santa Cruz economist Robert W. Fairlie.
“The potential return of the freedom of time, lack of unnecessary controls and financial success far outweighs the risk of failure for these Black female entrepreneurs when leaving their full-time jobs,” added Bradley.
With this in mind, we compiled a gallery of bag-securing business baddies to follow, support and celebrate on the flip.
Destine Patton aka Sidity Des
Owner of Sidity Society that teaches entrepreneurs how to scale their beauty services by following the steps in her e-courses and e-guides.
Jennine Nwoko, Esq.
Founder of CJN Law Group focusing primarily on entertainment and business law matters.
Shanita Ollison
Marketing CEO of branding and marketing company Brand On Demand offering a wide variety of digital marketing services from social media management to graphic design for small, large, and medium-sized businesses.
Photo credit: Berry Nash
Jovi McGinnis
Owner of Pearl Label Co. specializing in timeless jewelry that appeals to the soul of a woman.
London Ardé
CEO of the Fabulous Factory–a premier luxury hospitality group creating top-rated experiences.
Gabrielle Amani
CEO and Creative Director of popular online magazine MEFeater known for their fresh millennial spin on fashion, music, and entertainment.
Continue Slideshow
Crystal White
Owner of luxury Athleisure wear brand W|by Crystal White.
Savannah Britt
CEO of international communications agency The Brittpint specializing in public relations, marketing, and creative strategy.
Danielle Washington
Co-Founder & CMO of Rebundle–a clean beauty brand creating and selling hair extensions made from plant-based materials.
Bioanca Robinson
Owner of luxury creative space, event venue, and retail store Golden Occasions featuring a multi-use layout for a variety of creative + event needs ranging from birthday dinners to photoshoots.
Brianna Arps
Founder & CEO of MOODEAUX–a clean luxury fragrance brand designed to help you #FlauntHowYouFeel.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.