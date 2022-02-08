Bossip Video

Jimmy Butler could use a little more excitement at his day job, wondering why the NBA won’t allow the same quarrels they did back in the day.

According to Complex, the Miami Heat baller said that he wants more of that same energy from the ’80s and ’90s to make its way into today’s NBA. That doesn’t mean he’s advocating for violence, but he does wish the league allowed a little more room before issuing fouls.

When asked if the NBA is lacking some of the intense rivalries from years ago, Butler disagreed, but did say there’s a reason those rivalries might be less intense.

“I don’t think so. There are some real rivalries out there,” he responded. “I just think the game has changed in a lot of ways.” Jimmy continued, “They’re not letting you get into no brawls no more. Nobody’s going to let you do that. I wish that they would let us do that a little bit, if I’m just being honest. I really do think they’re still there. The game has just changed. It’s not as much banging and knocking people to the ground anymore. You can’t do it like that—you get a flagrant 1, a flagrant 2, a tech, something. I wish it would go back to that time.”