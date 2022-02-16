‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Layzie Bone Tries To Take Twist Under His Wing To Stay On A Positive Path

Happy Hump Day!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Layzie Bone talks with Lil Twist about his legal issues. The veteran rapper reveals he relates to Twist after experiencing his own challenges back in the day and Twist expresses concern about not being a liability for his label.

Check out the clip below:

Play

We love the positive brotherly bonding that’s happening here. Do you think Layzie Bone is a good influence? Speaking of being under the influence, we noticed there was a lot of smoke in the clip, but hey no judgment, Layzie is probably making sure Twist is keeping up with his medicinals…

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Briana’s arrest spirals into a traumatic breakdown. Egypt’s family crisis leads her to reach out to Tee Tee. Twist is under Young Money pressure when he returns to the stage for a big performance. JoJo and Tanice’s marriage struggle gets real.

Dang… It’s really not sounding good for JoJo and Tanice, or Briana, or Egypt. But at least Egypt and Tee Tee might be mending fences.

Have you been keeping up with “Growing Up Hip Hop” this season? How have you been enjoying it so far? What do you think of the new cast members?

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs Thursday, February 17 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

Will you be watching?