The federal trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, is in full swing and, on Monday, federal prosecutors dropped the ultimate mind-blowing bomb on us—the defendants regularly used racial slurs.

That’s right, according to NBC News, prosecutors said Arbery’s lynchers had histories of making racist comments or using racial slurs in text messages, and if you listen very closely, you can hear the faint sounds of Black people collectively failing to go, “Whaaaaah?! It can’t be!”

Folks, at this point, saying these murderous white men regularly said racist things is like saying Donald Trump’s tan makes him look orange. It’s like throwing a ball in the air and then writing a headline that reads, “Yup, That Sh** Came Down.” The McMichaels probably woke up to an alarm clock that was just a digital voice repeating the word “n**ger” until they hit “noose”—sorry, I meant “snooze.”

This isn’t even “water is wet news, because, apparently, even that’s debatable. This is like saying the sky turns less blue when the weather is bad or that concrete turns solid as it dries.

Anyone who found this revelation surprising also watched the Super Bowl halftime show and said, “You know what? I’m starting to strongly suspect Snoop Dogg might be a Crip.”

Anyway, from NBC:

During opening statements in the case, defense attorneys admitted their clients had each expressed offensive and indefensible opinions about Black people. But they insisted the trio’s pursuit of Arbery as he ran in their neighborhood was prompted by honest, though erroneous, suspicion that he had committed crimes — not by his race. “I’m not going to ask you to like Travis McMichael,” Amy Lee Copeland, the defense attorney for the man who fatally shot Arbery, told the jury. “I’m not going to ask you to decide that he had done nothing wrong. But I’m going to ask you to return a verdict of not guilty to this indictment.”

You know its bad when your own defense attorney can’t find anything positive to say about you so their defense is essentially; “I know he’s racist as hell, but that’s not why he lynched a negro, so even though he clearly did bad things, please find him not guilty for…reasons.”

Just throw these killers under the jail and be done with it already. They’re white trash, and it’s time they were taken out for good.