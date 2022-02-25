Bossip Video

Columbia University Doctor Suspended Indefinitely For Tweet About Dark Skinned Black Model

These types of things are SO easy to avoid and yet white folks just continually walk smack-dab into them over and over and over again.

According to an article in NBC New York, Columbia University’s chair of the psychiatry department, Dr. Jeffery Lieberman, has been suspended indefinitely for comments he made on Twitter about dark-skinned model Nyakim Gatwech.

Lieberman’s tweet came in response to another tweet claiming that Nyakim held the Guinness World Record for having the “darkest skin ever seen on earth”. Pardon us while our eyeballs roll out of our heads, onto the floor, and under the bed. How the f*** is even suppose to be measured??

As you might imagine, the “freak of nature” line sent Twitter into a triggered tailspin and many people, including other Black doctors and Nyakim herself began to call Lieberman on his BS.

Lieberman did delete the tweet and apologize for his ignorance but ain’t nobody really trying to hear all that these days.

“An apology from me to the Black community, to women, and to all of you is not enough,” the email read. “I’ve hurt many, and I am beginning to understand the work ahead to make needed personal changes and over time regain your trust.”

Lieberman has subsequently deleted his entire Twitter account. Figures.