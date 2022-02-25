Bossip Video

To celebrate 2/24, the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation released a hoodie celebrating both Kobe and Gigi Bryant, which sold out in under 24 minutes.

On January 20th, 2020 the world was shocked as we learned the news of the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Over two years later, the pain and shock are still as heavy as it was that day. It’s a moment you’ll never forget and will always remember where you were when you heard the news.

Vanessa Bryant has shown enormous strength and even started the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in the years since. Yesterday was 2/24, which is a combination of Kobe and Gigi’s jersey numbers and the foundation celebrated with a limited edition hoodie drop.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaYAjJ3v1p8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Champion donated the hoodies to support the Mamba and Mambacita web store launch and 100% of the profit will be going to support the foundation’s mission. The mission is to create equal opportunity for underserved boys and girls in athletics.

To be able to support Kobe, Gigi, Vanessa, the foundation, and get a sick hoodie, it was a no-brainer for fans of the Bryant family. The hoodies all sold out in under 24 minutes, signaling a massively successful launch for Vanessa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaXkbM1Js6z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link