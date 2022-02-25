Bossip Video

Congratulations to Kodak on his third baby on the way!

Kodak Black is the papi of a second daughter, although he was crossing his finger for a boy. The rapper revealed in a recent Instagram post that he and the mother of his daughter, 25-year-old Daijanae Ward, hosted a special gender reveal celebration for the unborn tot and discovered they were having a baby girl.

The co-parents coordinated their outfits, with Kodak sporting blue with a hint of pink on his clothing. Sharing a carousel of photos from the gender reveal, Kodak was candid about his expectation of fathering a boy following him welcoming a baby girl back in January, but he expressed gratitude for the healthy daughter on the way.

“My BM So Pretty. I Wore Blue & Pink To Be Neutral About Everything Even Tho I Wanted A Boy Kuz I Just Had a Daughter In January I Was A Lil Upset When That Pink Smoke Came Out But It Is What It Is I Know We’ll Produce A Beautiful Healthy Baby !!!”

Kodak concluded his baby’s gender announcement with a sweet message about his second daughter adding to his legacy.

“To Be Honest I Was Suppose To Have Two Daughters Anyways For My Legacy !!! King , Queen , Princess & Prince 👑 The Next One Gone Be A Boy tho 😤 NO MATTER WHAT I WOULD FOREVER LOVE ALL MY KIDS THE SAME”

Back in January, Yak welcomed his first daughter, Queen Yuri Kapri. The baby’s mother is real estate broker Maranda Johnson. The 24-year-old rapper announced the newborn’s arrival on his Instagram page as he reflected on it being a full year since he got out of prison.

“What’s crazy is, you know, today 1/21/22. My baby girl coming,” he shared in the heartfelt IG post. “I can’t wait to see her. She coming today. That’s great. Queen Yuri. All the missing pieces that I didn’t have, she got. She a Z queen.”

Maranda shared the first photo of her and Kodak’s baby girl today on Instagram. Isn’t she adorable?

Kodak also is the father of a 6-year-old son named King from a previous relationship.