Bossip Video

Happy Black History Month!

In honor of Black History Month, Chef Millie Peartree hosted an exclusive cooking class (in partnership with McCormick) where she showed journalists, influencers, and media personalities how to create the perfect Soul-Cuterie board.

“Soul food is not just food from the soul, but also comes from the heart. Growing up in the South, I’m always inspired by the down-home cooking that was passed from generation to generation,” says Chef Millie. “Rooted in Black culture, soul food connects families and community. I love bringing this new spin to classic soul food with Soul-Cuterie while still showcasing the origins and history of our favorite dishes.”

Soul-Cuterie boards celebrate timeless and beloved soul food recipes while allowing families to think outside-the-box in how they share their favorite food, whether during an informal gathering at home or when asked to bring a potluck item for their next community event.

Examples of ideal Soul-Cuturie accompaniments include Cajun shrimp, fried chicken, fried catfish, crab cakes, yellow rice or dirty rice, potato salad, cole slaw, fried pickles, mac and cheese, and more.

With Chef Millie leading us every step of the way, we made one of her favorites: Deviled Eggs with Southern Fried Chicken Skin that would be featured alongside whatever items you choose to present on the board.

Check out our recap video below:

Interested in making Millie’s deviled eggs with fried chicken skin for your own Soul-Cuterie board? You’ll need the ingredients below:

12 eggs

Mayonnaise (can substitute Zatarain’s creole mustard if needed)

Sweet pickle relish

Zatarain’s® Creole Mustard

Fresh parsley

McCormick® Freeze Dried Chives

Kosher salt

McCormick® Ground Black Pepper

McCormick® Onion Powder

McCormick® Garlic Powder

McCormick® Paprika

About 4 chicken large chicken thighs

Lawry’s® Seasoned Salt

Once stocked up, follow the easy instructions below:

1. For the Chicken Skin, preheat oven to 400°F and place oven rack in middle position. Line large, rimmed baking pan with parchment paper; set aside. Dry chicken skin completely with paper towels. Stretch skin and arrange in flat, single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle skin evenly with seasoned salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.

Prep Tip: Remove skin from chicken thighs, separating with fingers to release from meat. Trim any large pieces of fat from the edges with a knife or kitchen shears. Carefully scrape away any extra fat from the underside of the skin with a sharp knife.

2. Bake 16 to 20 minutes or until skin is browned and crispy (chicken skin will fry in its own fat). Remove from pan and drain excess fat on paper towels. Cool completely; set aside.

3. For the Deviled Eggs, slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in small bowl. Mash yolks with fork or potato masher. Stir in mayonnaise, relish, Mustard, parsley, chives, salt, pepper and onion powder; mix until well blended.

4. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the crumbled Fried Chicken Skin; set aside for garnish. Gently stir remaining Chicken Skin into yolk mixture. Spoon or pipe mixture into egg white halves. Sprinkle evenly with paprika.

5. Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Sprinkle with reserved Chicken Skin just before serving.

Makes 12 servings.

TIP: To hard cook eggs, bring 1/2- to 1-inch of water to boil in large saucepan on high heat. Carefully add eggs to boiling water using large spoon or tongs. Cover. Cook 12 minutes for large eggs. (Adjust time up or down by 1 minute for each size larger or smaller.) Drain immediately. To cool eggs quickly for easier peeling, run under cold water, or place eggs directly into an ice bath. Refrigerate eggs when completely cool. Use within 1 week.

For more info on Soul-Cuterie boards, click here, and follow Chef Millie here.