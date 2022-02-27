Bossip Video

Memphis rapper and CMG artist Snootie Wild was shot and killed on Friday, February 25 at just 36 years old.

According to reports from ABC 13, a man was found shot in the neck early on Friday in the south side region of Houston. Authorities say they received reports about gunfire at around 2 a.m. along England Street, where they discovered a man in a ditch next to an SUV.

A man had sustained a gunshot wound to the neck, and was transferred to a hospital in critical condition. ABC 13 claims a neighbor captured the shooting on video, which authorities are now reviewing.

“It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally,” Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said of the incident. “Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

While rumors suggested that Snootie–real name LePreston Porter–was already dead after the news broke, official Facebook account shared a message that he was “fighting for his life.”

“Snootie is not DEAD! But he is fighting for his life,” the page shared. “Out of respect for the family, please refrain from sharing anything that is not communicated through his official accounts. Thank you.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t make it.

News of Snootie’s death comes just a little over three months after his fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed.

As of now, it is unclear if the HPD has identified any suspects.