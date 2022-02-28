Bossip Video

Okayyyy!

It’s still Black History Month, and Ruben Harris’ introduction to BOSSIP readers is so necessary because he has the hook-up to help Black folks secure tech jobs that pay the big bucks!

The startup CEO is revolutionizing how Black people acquire high-paying tech roles with his Career Karma app. Since 2018, Harris has been on a mission to help melanated folks break into tech quickly. His Career Karma app has attracted over 10,000 active users in the past four years. The CEO revealed that career Karma has managed to cross the eight-figure revenue per year run-rate while offering more than 25,000 job matching training programs monthly.

Some more positive news about Career Kamra — In January 2022, the company announced that they raised a whopping $40 million in Series B funding led by Top Tier Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based global venture capital firm. With the latest funding round, the company will expand into higher education and lock in new key roles at Career Karma. Now, the company.

Are you all ready for a coding Bootcamp? Have questions about a specific role in tech? The answers are there for you in the Career Karma app.

Ruben Harris shared his vision behind Career Karma being the destination for Black folks to education and certifications for tech roles with AfroTech.

“With over 10 million job openings in the United States and more than 4 million people who have recently quit their jobs, employers are beginning to accept alternative credentials while workers are increasingly choosing these pathways to upskill into roles that are in high demand.” Harris continued: “Career Karma is serving as the sole bridge between workers, schools, and companies.”

Since launching in 2018, Career Karma has raised a total of $52 million bucks. Good for them!

Will YOU be signing up for the app?