Naya Rivera‘s tragic drowning in Lake Piru on July 8, 2020, and subsequent confirmation on July 13, 2020, is something that still haunts her family, friends, and fans. For those of us outside that circle, so much has happened in the world since then that it seems like forever ago. However, it is almost a guarantee that those aforementioned folks are still grieving and processing their loss. Part of the healing process is getting the legal business finalized and it appears that that threshold has been crossed.

According to an article in PEOPLE, Naya’s estate and Ryan Dorsey — the father of the late actress’ son, Josey, 6, have finally settled a lawsuit that they filed against Ventura County.

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” the Rivera family’s lawyer, Amjad M. Khan of Brown Neri Smith & Khan, said in a statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.