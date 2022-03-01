2 Years Later: Naya Rivera’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Ventura County For Fatal Drowning

Naya Rivera's family settles lawsuit against Ventura County over drowning
It’s taken two years for this day to come.
Naya Rivera‘s tragic drowning in Lake Piru on July 8, 2020, and subsequent confirmation on July 13, 2020, is something that still haunts her family, friends, and fans. For those of us outside that circle, so much has happened in the world since then that it seems like forever ago. However, it is almost a guarantee that those aforementioned folks are still grieving and processing their loss. Part of the healing process is getting the legal business finalized and it appears that that threshold has been crossed.
According to an article in PEOPLE, Naya’s estate and Ryan Dorsey — the father of the late actress’ son, Josey, 6, have finally settled a lawsuit that they filed against Ventura County.
“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” the Rivera family’s lawyer, Amjad M. Khan of Brown Neri Smith & Khan, said in a statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.
“Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy,” Khan added.
It appears that a major part of the lawsuit hinged on the fact that despite Lake Piru having an extremely “deadly history”, there was no notification, indication, or warning signs to communicate the dangers of the lake to the public. That falls on the county’s parks and recreations department and someone was clearly asleep at the wheel.
…there wasn’t “a single sign anywhere — not at the entrance, at the dock, at the popular swimming area of Diablo Cove, not anywhere — warning of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and other debris that congest its waters due to the vastly changing water levels and winds.”
Naya Rivera was considered a strong swimmer and even she succumbed to the whims of the water she was surrounded by.
Rest in peace to Naya Rivera and healing energy for her family.
