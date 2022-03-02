Bossip Video

There’s sad news to report about an Atlanta airwaves phenom.

Atlanta R&B radio legend Silas “SiMan Baby” Alexander recently lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The news was confirmed by Alexander’s wife, Sandra Alexander, who posted the news on his Facebook page early Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Silas “SiMan Baby” Alexander, III,” reads a statement on SiMan’s official page. “After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, we feel at peace knowing that he can rest now. Thank you for your love, prayers, and support during this difficult time for our family.”

SiMan first announced his diagnosis on social media on Sept. 4, 2021 – his 58th birthday. He shared the news alongside his cousin Gary Mitchell, known as “Mix Master Mitch” of Classix 102.9 who also was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I ask all of you to continue to love each other,” wrote SiMan about his diagnosis. “I am thankful that I could see this birthday and hug on and love on all the people that I know.”

SiMan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Mitchell cried when he learned that they were both battling the same illness.

“When I told him on the phone that I had the same cancer he has, he broke down and cried because he knew what I was in for,” said SiMan about his cousin who he grew up alongside.

In October, the family members launched a “Cousins with Cancer Podcast.”

Mitchell sadly died in December.

The sad news is sending shockwaves across not only social media but across the city of Atlanta and the Urban One family.

We’re sending our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Silas Alexander and Gary Mitchell as well.