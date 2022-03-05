Bossip Video

Tami Roman is in her directing bag for the return of TV One’s UNCENSORED starring platinum-selling R&B singer Keyshia Cole this Sunday, March 6th at 10PM EST.

Not only is UNCENSORED returning but UNSUNG will also make it’s debut with Soul For Real at 9PM EST. UNSUNG, spotlights entertainment’s most influential and talented artists. This weekend you can catch Soul For Real, a quartet R&B group of brothers, tell their story of brotherhood, early success, and industry mishaps.

Airdates of TV One’s upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG are:

Soul For Real (March 6)

Monie Love (March 13)

Thelma Houston (March 20)

Pete Rock (March 27)

PM Dawn (April 3)

Das EFX (April 10)

Now on the other hand, the highly anticipated UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers.

This weekend Keyshia Cole gets real and raw as she tells her life through music and TV in a way fans have never seen before.

I’m so proud of @keyshiacole for being willing to let me take her places that may be painful, so she could authentically share her truth with you. I’m telling you, you’ve never seen her like this 💛 SUNDAY MARCH 6 at 10pm UNCENSORED on @tvonetv

Keyshia Cole definitely has a story to tell as her career began at the young age of 12. Outside of her career she has showcased her love life and family triumphs on reality/documentary series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is which aired on BET from 2006 until 2008. She currently is still processing and healing from the tragic death of her mother Frankie Lons and her father Mr. Cole who passed away last year due to complications of covid-19.

Airdates of TV One’s upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG are:

Keyshia Cole (March 6)

Stevie J (March 13)

Master P (March 20)

Taye Diggs (March 27)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (April 3)

Cee-Lo (April 10)

Erica Campbell (April 17)

Trina (April 24)

Tune in to TV One this Sunday at 10PM EST to hear Keyshia’s story.