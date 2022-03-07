Bossip Video

Florida Man Killed By Bulldozer While Using Porta Potty

A 40-year-old Winter Haven, Florida man has lost his life after a terrible accident on his job site. Aaron Henderson was an employee of CertiTemp, a county-funded company that manages the city’s landfill. Henderson worked as a “spotter” who was in charge of directing large vehicles around the property safely. According to a report on WTSP, Henderson was inside of a porta-potty near the end of the day as another employee was maneuvering a bulldozer to park for the night. Unfortunately, the driver of the machine couldn’t see in front of him as his blade was lifted several feet off the ground.

Investigators say that as the bulldozer reached level ground and began to turn, the driver heard a loud crunch and realized that he had run over the bathroom. When he hopped out to see the damage, he found Henderson’s lifeless body inside.

The Occupational Health and Safety Organization is currently investigating the matter.

“Last night’s incident was a tragic accident,” wrote Martha Santiago, chair of the Board of County Commissioners, in a statement. “Our Board asks that you keep the family and friends of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers.”

We can’t even imagine how devastated his family is. We will monitor the internet for any mention of a GoFundMe where you can donate to help them during this time.