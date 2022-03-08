Bossip Video

Over the years, we’ve had our fair share of sweet, viral moments between fans and their favorite celebrities–but Cordae wasn’t trying to create another one at his recent concert.

At a show in Phoenix earlier this week, a fan held up a sign asking the rapper to pay their college tuition. While they might have been expecting an exciting moment between them and Cordae, their request instead ended in embarrassment, with a flat out denial from the North Carolina native.

“What does your sign say? ‘Pay my college tuition,'” Cordae said to the crowd as he read the fan’s declaration. “N****, hell no! Boy, you thought I was Lil Uzi or something? S***!”

As you might already be aware, the rapper was referring to a stunt by Lil Uzi Vert in 2019, when he told a fan he would pay for his $90,000 tuition upon graduating from Temple University. While he agreed to the exchange on camera, it’s not confirmed that he kept good on his promise just yet, with the student, Raheem Ahmad, asking Uzi to make good on that promise after his graduation last year.

“I finally graduated bro, I told y’all I don’t bull***t. Can you now come thru?” Ahmad wrote in an Instagram caption, tagging the rapper.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Cordae didn’t want to give away his money as he’s know to be pretty frugal. As pointed out by Complex, during his episode of Sneaker Shopping a few years back, he decided not to buy a pair of dunks because of the price tag.

“Ahhh, them Dunks was like four bands?” he said at the time. “Man, you can take them joints off. That’s like an ’05 Honda.”

Probably not the right person to ask for a handout.