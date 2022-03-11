Bossip Video

Yup, everything’s alllll good!

Kel Mitchell is not only a two-time Emmy-nominated actor, producer, comedian, and author; he’s also a Pastor and an artist.

The spiritually sound star who is a favorite of Millenials for his work in Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel, All That, and cultural epic feature film Good Burger, has released a track titled “Blessed Mode” featuring nobigdyl and Scootie Wop.

“Blessed Mode” is described as an uplifting Hip-Hop track and workout anthem that aims to “inspire, uplift, motivate and make you feel victorious.” The track arrives on the heels of his debut book “Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith”, a 90-day devotional from which the inspiration for the song is derived.

The artist and youth pastor at Spirit Food Christian Center admits that he knows what it’s like to struggle through depression and addiction but says he also “knows the power of God’s presence to help you find freedom and the blessings in your life.”

“Blessed Mode” ft. nobigdyl and Scootie Wop is the ultimate anthem to make you feel good, whether you’re in the gym, working out at home or just looking for that pep talk to lift you up and hype you up,” said Kel Mitchell via press release. “This is a return to music for me, but the song specifically was inspired by the Hip Hop tracks I love to play as motivation for my students through my ministry, where we often listen to music to get ready to pray together. In the same way that I hope the book can inspire others to embrace their blessings and find strength spiritually, mentally and physically, I hope this song serves as the soundtrack to activate others’ BLESSED MODE!”

Listen to “Blessed Mode” below.