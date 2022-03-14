Bossip Video

After an awkward scene during All-Star Weekend, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen squash their beef during his Jersey retirement ceremony.

In 2012, when Ray Allen made the decision to break up the big three in Boston and head south to Miami, one of the biggest beefs in the NBA was ignited. Kevin Garnett seemed to be surprised by the move and never quite got over it.

Even during the most recent All-Star Weekend, there was an awkward moment when KG and Ray didn’t even speak during the 75th-anniversary team ceremony.

The moment was so awkward, even if you weren’t aware of the beef beforehand, you knew something was off and it probably sent you to Google to investigate. Fast forward to last night and it seems the beef is officially over and ended during KG’s jersey retirement ceremony, which Ray Allen showed up for.

“It’s good to see Ray Allen here,” Garnett said during the special moment. “Real s***. It’s good to see you, man.”

The Boston fans in attendance erupted during KG’s acknowledgment of Allen. The two old friends didn’t wait to embrace as Ray walked towards Kevin and they hugged during the middle of the ceremony. It was a moment that was long overdue.

Of course, Paul Pierce ran over to join, making the moment all the more special.

You can watch it below.