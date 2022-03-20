Bossip Video

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards on went down on Saturday, March 19.

Awards show season is back in full swing following the pandemic’s many restrictions, bringing the stars out for the latest entertainment event: the Producers Guild Awards. The ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

CODA, Succession and Ted Lasso were the big winners for the night, with stars from movies including Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza in attendance for the festivities. Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith were among the celebs dressed to the nines to celebrate the industry.

Issa Rae was presented the Visionary Award by HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys.

“I constantly remind myself why I do this and why I love to do this, and I know that I’m going to continue to make mistakes and learn from this,” she said during her acceptance speech. “And I’m not going to stop painting anytime soon. I’ll still be out here using all different types of brushes and brilliant colors, and those colors come in the form of my many amazing collaborators past and present.”

Check out the complete list of winners down below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

CODA (WINNER)

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto (WINNER)

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Succession (Season 3) (WINNER)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)

The Morning Show (Season 2)

Squid Game (Season 1)

Yellowstone (Season 4)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Ted Lasso (Season 2) (WINNER)

Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)

Hacks (Season 1)

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Mare of Easttown (WINNER)

Dopesick

​​The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers (WINNER)

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All The Way

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1) (WINNER)

60 Minutes (Season 54)

Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8) (WINNER)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) (WINNER)

America’s Got Talent (Season 16)

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)

Top Chef (Season 18)

The Voice (Season 20)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In The Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple As Water

Writing With Fire