The 2022 Producers Guild Awards on went down on Saturday, March 19.
Awards show season is back in full swing following the pandemic’s many restrictions, bringing the stars out for the latest entertainment event: the Producers Guild Awards. The ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.
CODA, Succession and Ted Lasso were the big winners for the night, with stars from movies including Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza in attendance for the festivities. Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith were among the celebs dressed to the nines to celebrate the industry.
Issa Rae was presented the Visionary Award by HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys.
“I constantly remind myself why I do this and why I love to do this, and I know that I’m going to continue to make mistakes and learn from this,” she said during her acceptance speech. “And I’m not going to stop painting anytime soon. I’ll still be out here using all different types of brushes and brilliant colors, and those colors come in the form of my many amazing collaborators past and present.”
Check out the complete list of winners down below:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
CODA (WINNER)
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Encanto (WINNER)
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Succession (Season 3) (WINNER)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)
The Morning Show (Season 2)
Squid Game (Season 1)
Yellowstone (Season 4)
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Ted Lasso (Season 2) (WINNER)
Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)
Hacks (Season 1)
Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Dopesick
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
The White Lotus
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers (WINNER)
8-Bit Christmas
Come From Away
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Single All The Way
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1) (WINNER)
60 Minutes (Season 54)
Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)
Queer Eye (Season 6)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8) (WINNER)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)
Saturday Night Live (Season 47)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) (WINNER)
America’s Got Talent (Season 16)
Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)
Top Chef (Season 18)
The Voice (Season 20)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)
Ascension
The First Wave
Flee
In The Same Breath
The Rescue
Simple As Water
Writing With Fire
