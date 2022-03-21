Bossip Video

When a person spends years and even decades in prison for a crime they didn’t commit, there really is no dollar amount that can compensate for the freedom and life experiences said person was denied—but $93 mil is at least a good starting point.

In yet another case where a wrongly convicted Black man spent more than two decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, 45-year-old Lamonte McIntyre is seeking $93 million in damages from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Also named in the suit is former police detective Roger Golubski, who the suit claimed set McIntyre up for a fraudulent conviction. Golubski is also accused of sexually assaulting McIntyre’s mother, Rose McIntyre, who is also seeking $30 million in damages.

According to NPR, Golubski was the lead detective in an April 15, 1994, double homicide case in which Doniel Quinn, 22, and Donald Ewing, 34, were shot dead. McIntyre was arrested just six hours after the shootings. He was convicted and 23 years later, he was exonerated. What happened between the date of his arrest and the date of his release is unclear, but what is clear is that the lawsuit alleges that Golubski was a corrupt cop for whom framing the innocent and sexually assaulting Black women was just another Tuesday.

In particular, they allege that Golubski coerced McIntyre’s mom into sex and then framed her son for the double murder when she rejected later sexual advances.

From NPR:

McIntyres’ lawyers say Golubski abused Black women for years, exploiting them for sex, then using them as anonymous “informants” to clear cases or to protect drug dealers. Including Rose McIntyre, 73 women are listed in the pretrial order, which uses only their initials to protect their identities, as women Golubski allegedly victimized. “Golubski used his badge to protect the guilty, frame the (innocent), and serve his personal agenda, whether it was carrying out a vendetta or protecting the drug dealers who paid him,” the lawyers say in the order.

Of course, Golubski, who was a cop from 1975 until he retired in 2010, denies the allegations against him and has asked that his “alleged bad character” not be allowed as evidence in the case.

“Roger Golubski will contend that he was a good cop and detective, that he cared about the community he served, particularly the African American community, and that he sought to hold dirty cops accountable,” his attorneys said in a statement.

I mean, a reasonable person would wonder how a “good cop” ended up with sexual assault accusations and an innocent man spending 23 years in prison as a result of a case in which he was the lead detective, but OK.

As for the Unified Government, it’s not even arguing that Golubski isn’t guilty of what he’s accused of. Instead, it’s essentially saying, “I mean, we ain’t tell him to do that sh**.”

“No policymaker for the Unified Government had knowledge or notice that … Golubski encouraged and/or used coerced and unreliable witness statements from vulnerable witnesses through the threat or arrest, physical violence, sexual domination, payment in drugs or money, or other consequences,” it said in a statement arguing it’s not liable because, if true, Golubski’s actions would have been outside the scope of his employment.

The Unified Government is arguing that the key witness now accusing Golubski of misconduct have given inconsistent statements and theories about the McIntyre investigation over the years.

Meanwhile, McIntyre, who now lives in Arizona, says in his lawsuit that he was “exposed to stark and horrific conditions” during the 23 years he spent in prison, which, to let Kansas City authorities tell it, nobody was responsible for.

“As a result of depression and anxiety, Lamonte has problems sleeping,” his lawyers said. “He experiences nightmares. During the day, he is also hypervigilant and anxious.”

Hopefully, he and his mother get everything they’re suing for. Also, when are we going to start putting dirty cops in prison for the false convictions they’re responsible for?