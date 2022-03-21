Bossip Video

A legendary gospel songstress has sadly passed away.

CBS46 has confirmed that LaShun Pace of The Grammy-nominated Anointed Pace Sisters died Monday morning. She was 60 years old. The singer-songwriter was known for soul-stirring songs like “I Know I Been Changed.”

In recent months she made headlines after her track “Act Like You Know” became a viral social media sensation. A clip featuring her sister Leslie Pace adlibbing to the song has been shared millions of times on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Shiba Russell of Atlanta’s 11 Alive News confirmed via Lydia Pace that the cause of LaShun Pace’s passing was organ failure after being on kidney dialysis for 5 years. She was awaiting a kidney transplant.

11Alive added that Pace was also known for “her kind and supportive heart” and years ago she become friends with a young, ambitious filmmaker Tyler Perry.

The playwright at the time was working on a new production when Pace came on board. The two remained friends ever since, with Perry touring a play sharing a name to one of Pace’s works “I Know I’ve Been Changed.”

Throughout their friendship, the producer even gifted Pace’s mother a home, granting her dying wish to become a homeowner.

This is the third recent loss for the Pace family.

The Pace sisters’ mom Bettie Ann “Mother” Pace was diagnosed with stage V kidney failure in 2018. She passed away in July of 2020.

The oldest of the Pace sisters, Duranice Pace, passed away last year.

The Pace Sisters are expected to release a statement about LaShun’s passing later today.

R.I.P. LaShun Pace.

This story is still developing…