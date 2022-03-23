Bossip Video

An ALLBLK series has debuted a new episode and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On the latest episode of “Millenials” which centers around the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbor across the hall as they navigate the chaos of being young in the city of angels, the crew is dealing with an epidemic that involves cookie cravings. Jaheem and Todd find themselves getting begged for a batch of cookies from strung-out customers. One of those customers happens to be Todd’s crush Ash who’s in dire need of the baked goods.

“I need those cookies, I will do anything!” Ash tells Todd who clearly wants to take full advantage of the situation.

Meanwhile, Mercedes and CeCe can’t believe their eyes and they’re thinking of ways to capitalize on it.

“This is a whole epidemic,” says CeCe. “This would be really good on our podcast,” says Mercedes. “Too bad that’s over with.” “I wouldn’t call it quits just yet,” says CeCe while watching Todd getting pampered.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Millenials airs tomorrow Thursday, March 24 on ALLBK.

In season 2 of ALLBLK’s “Millenials,” we’re following Travis (Philip Bolden, Are We There Yet?), Jaheem (Keraun “King Keraun” Harris, Hiking With Rappers), and Todd (Aaron Grady, Everybody Hates Chris) as they find themselves hustling to make rent while Omar is on a business assignment overseas.

They now must coexist with their new roommate, Derrick “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Nathan Davis Jr., Snowfall, Detroit), a renaissance man who makes his living as an art dealer. Meanwhile, the unlikely romance between Jaheem and Mercedes (Teresa “Topnotch” Celeste, Tales, Wild N’ Out) is moving fast and furious however he quickly learns the do’s and don’ts of having a girlfriend in the new age social media era.

CeCe (Katherine Florence, social media influencer @katieflorence) and Mercedes start a podcast to voice their opinions while Cousin Adrian (comedian Juhahn Jones) returns and lends his expertise on dating women of color. Todd ventures into a new lucrative career in professional video gaming but faces an uphill battle as his gaming career is challenged by the top gamers in the nation. Upon Travis’ return to the apartment, he stumbles upon an invention that blows up on the internet, but his success is short-lived, when he falls victim to cancel culture.

Rounding out the cast are, Tanjareen Thomas, Buddy Lewis, Howard M. Lockie, Bobby Slaski, and DeShaude Barner in recurring roles.

“Millenials” airs Thursday on ALLBLK.