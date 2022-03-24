Bossip Video

The US embassy in Moscow finally gets consular access to Brittney Griner, revealing she’s “in good condition.”

Last week, Brittney Griner was seen for the first time since her arrest in Russia over allegedly having illegal vape cartridges at the airport. Russian authorities accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substances, and since her arrest, information has been scarce–not to mention the country of Russia is in the middle of a war.

In the small video that was posted to Twitter, Griner could be seen handcuffed to an officer walking from the court, and that is all we’ve seen.

Yesterday, the US Embassy in Moscow finally received consular access to Griner, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN.

“We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly,” Price told CNN’s, Poppy Harlow. “Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to that it she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal,” he added.

Griner’s offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. While her legal team works to handle this without much chaos, her arrest has been extended until May 19.