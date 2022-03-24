Bossip Video

Prayers up!

According to her sister, Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood star, Apple Watts needs some serious prayers right now. Apple’s sibling confirmed to The Shade Room that the star is currently in critical condition after a collision with a diesel truck.

Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood Star Apple Watts Critically Injured After Truck Collision

Reportedly Apple was injured in a severe car accident with the truck while driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Watts’ sister tells the outlet that the accident involved a diesel truck that sent Apple’s car flipping multiple times, causing her to be ejected out of the window.

According to her sister, Apple is now unresponsive after she suffered a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm from the accident.

TMZ adds that after the collision on I-15 in Baker California, Watts’ car caught on fire and she was life-flighted to a Nevada hospital where she’s being treated for her “major injuries.” There are no further details on Apple Watts’ condition.

Apple Watts appeared on the fifth and sixth seasons of VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood. On the show, Apple sharesd her journey of going from being a dancer to pursuing her music career. During her time on reality tv, she aimed to heal her relationship with her parents and to achieve her goal of getting her dream body, receiving a breast augmentation in her second season.

This is all so sad.

We’re praying for Apple Watts to have a speedy recovery!