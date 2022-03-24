Bossip Video

Check out a list of a few drinks you can whip up to celebrate National Cocktail Day 2022!

It’s March 24th, which means it’s National Cocktail Day and of course, we’ve got a drink guide for you. After living through a pandemic, insane inflation, and no sign of any of it ending, you deserve a drink.

Read on below for some relaxing libations.

ReserveBar‘s The Elyx Martini

Ingredients:

5 parts Absolut Elyx

1 part Lillet Rosé

Recipe

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass.

Stir over cubed ice.

Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe and garnish.

Grand Lux Cafe’s Mango Mule

Ingredients

1 oz. Fresh Mango – preferably ripe to overripe

1 ½ oz. Citrus Vodka – we recommend Crop Organic Meyer Lemon

½ oz. Orange Liqueur – such as Triple Sec or Cointreau

½ oz. Simple Syrup (1:1 ratio)

½ oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice – approximately the juice from half a lemon

2 oz. Ginger Beer – we recommend Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Recipe

In a mixing tin, combine the Mango, Citrus Vodka and Orange Liqueur.

Muddle the Mango until it is well broken down – this will help infuse the flavor into the liquors.

Add the Simple Syrup and Fresh Lemon Juice to the shaker tin along with enough ice to fill the tin.

Cap the tin and shake the cocktail quickly, 6-8 times to fully chill all the ingredients.

Add the Ginger Beer to the tin and then pour the drink into a Mule Mug or pint glass.

D’USSÉ & Lemonade

Ingredients

1 1/2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

4 Parts Lemonade

Recipe

Add D’USSÉ and lemonade into an ice-filled highball glass and enjoy!

D’ussé’s The New Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.

1½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 Café Bustelo Espresso Shot

2 oz Brewed and Chilled Ibarra Mexican Hot Chocolate

½ oz Half & Half (can be vegan)

METHOD

Rim Nick & Nora glass with Mexican chocolate and crushed espresso bean powder

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice

Shake vigorously and strain into a Nick & Nora glass

Garnish with Ibarra Chocolate Powder and crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans