Bossip Video

The Co-founder of the 7th Ave app unveiled a unique collection, materializing the “Black Metaverse.”

Brylan Donaldson launched his 7th Ave App with co-founder Diaundra Jones less than six months ago, and now his team, of all Black innovators, is breaking new ground with their collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

7th Ave is a budding Black community platform app that raised $2.5 million in seed money last year Start-Up Weekly reports, with an advisory board that includes the likes of Charlamagne Tha God and Karen Civil.

Black Start-Up Launches ‘Gifts To Our People’ NFT Collection

Donaldson’s NFT collection is called “Gifts To Our People” (GTOP), and it launched this week exclusively on the 7th Ave app, available in the app store. Lafe Taylor is the creative artist behind the pieces of art. Each token in the 7,777 piece project is a graphic aligned with a unique Black experience.

‘Gifts To Our People’ NFT Grants Access To An Infinite GTOP Community

For the crypto-currency enthusiasts, “GTOP” NFTs are collectible Ethereum tokens that grant access perks like full ownership and commercial license of NFT, intellectual property collaboration, and exclusive live events with other community members, and more, according to the “GTOP” creators Arthur Bernier, Khoury Smith, Lafe Taylor, and Brylan Donaldson.

As the “GTOP” team says, there are four ways to get in on the collection.

1 Be one of our GTOP Keepers of the Culture that receives the initial airdrop

2 Be gifted a GTOP NFT by a GTOP Keeper of the Culture

3 Buy one with Ethereum during mint

4 Buy one with Ethereum on OpenSea

Last year, sales of crypto-based assets surged to over $10 BILLION, according to Reuters.

If you’re still confused about what NFTs are and Web3, you can read more about it by downloading the 7th Ave App HERE.