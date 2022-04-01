Bossip Video

High fashion Yahya

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II refuses to slow down as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars who continues to drip delectably on the international promo tour for upcoming Action-Thriller ‘Ambulance.’

From Paris to Berlin to the UK, he’s scorched carpets in luxurious Fendi, Bottega, and Alexander McQueen looks with help from emerging stylist Jan-Michael Quammie.

With multiple carpets for multiple blockbusters coming up, we’re excited to see his evolution into a leading man of luxury fashion.

In Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance,’ decorated veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t–his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal).

A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.

But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) onboard.

In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

“Filming this movie felt exactly like watching the movie,” said Mateen II in an interview with DigitalSpy. “It felt exactly like what the movie was, which means that sometimes it was really fast. Sometimes you could feel the tension — the tension was palpable. Sometimes, the emotions were running high. The stakes were always right in front of us. I mean, we’re chasing the sun, you know. We shot it in about 38, 39 days. We’re in this small, tight, cramped ambulance. We’re laughing and [we] sang, so it was a lot of fun at the same time. This was an all hands on deck experience. It was fast from the go. And it was you know, it was awesome. You have to consider that we’re shooting this during the pandemic as well so we had to do all of those things while taking care of one another. [Be] very considerate of everyone’s time and helping [each other].”

‘Ambulance’ speeds into theaters April 8th.