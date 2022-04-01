‘Bridgerton’ Exclusive: Ruth Gemmell And Adjoa Andoh Speak On Motherly Meddling And Golda Rosheuvel Opens Up About Queen Charlotte’s Wigs!

The ‘Ton owes a TON to these three ladies!

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with ‘Bridgerton’ actresses Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) & Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) ahead of the premiere of Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton.’ The ladies weighed in about how their characters’ ‘meddling’ was a pivotal part of the Season 2 plot.

Ruth Gemmell, who plays Violet Bridgerton, the family matriarch and mom to eight very different children (the romantic lives of the five eldest have ruled the storylines for Seasons 1 and 2) was first to respond:

“We’ve all been there and done that and made the mistakes, whenever you see someone younger going headlong into making a mistake, you want to stop them from doing it, but of course like ourselves, you’ve got to make the mistake and learn on your own terms before you learn anything really,” Ruth Gemmell told BOSSIP. “There is a bit of that with the meddling mothers, but also because I am both parents, my son is the head of the household, but I am both parents, to these eight children, and seven of them at home and I am absolutely determined to steer them in the right path and towards something I think will be fulfilling and happy to them and make their father proud.”

Adjoa Andoh, who acts as a guiding light for the Duke in Season 1 and the Sharma sisters in Season 2 acknowledged her character’s role came with a lot of responsibility.

“I think Lady Danbury this season, she’s using her considerable strategy and influence,” Adjoa Andoh added. “I think she doesn’t see it as meddling in this instance with the Sharmas. I think she sees it as helping to situate the daughters successfully as a way of apologizing for not being there for their mother, when their mother was young as we see she left the ‘Ton under a cloud and she didn’t do her sisterly duty and stand up for her friend. Now the friend is back with girls of her own, she needs to step up to the plate, she needs to make amends, so I think for her what she’s trying to do is say, ‘Sorry, let me fix this, let me get you straight with the court again, but also let me find a way of creating a successful relationship, that can lead to a successful, happy and fruitful, secure marriage. Because I think security and status, and place are really important to Lady Danbury. I think she’s learned to really survive in an environment that might not have originally been her own and this is the thing she knows how to do very well.”

In Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton,’ we’re allowed a little more access to Queen Charlotte’s world. Golda Rosheuvel spoke to how societal dynamics lead the Queen to some of her more calculated moves this season.

“I think it’s really interesting, there’s a bit of pressure in this world,” Golda Rosheuvel told BOSSIP. “Pressure to perform and exist at a certain level in society and I think the Queen definitely has that. But also a kind of need for connection, a need to be seen and I think also it’s very female-led and female-driven and I think it’s also very interesting that each female character is on their own. They don’t have a man that they can lean on or that can give them advice. They’re there existing, on their own for themselves, for their family, for their country, I think it’s a really interesting deep dynamic that travels through the show.”

Golda Rosheuvel also opened up about her excitement about Queen Charlotte’s Season 2 wigs and revealed that she worked closely with the designers to help make her hairpieces lighter for the new season.

“Somebody messaged me the other day and said that the wigs need to have their own Instagram page,” Rosheuvel told BOSSIP. “I might have to set that up. This year has been really collaborative, I’ve been working with the designers, on most of the wigs, and yes we do see the art pieces that we know and love, but in some of the smaller designs, to help me wear the wigs and make them a bit lighter I was really privileged to be part of the making process, so all the kind of materials that we discussed to make the wigs lighter to help me during my days filming, it was really incredible.”

