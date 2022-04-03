Bossip Video

Celebrate Grammy night with Bossip’s 2022 Grammy Night Cocktail Guide featuring Grey Goose, Dussé, Hennessy, and others.

Tonight we celebrate music’s biggest night the Grammy Awards taking place live from Las Vegas. Of course, we can have you watching without providing some cocktail recipes to help might the night better. We have hand-picked a few recipes that are sure to make the taste buds happy and are easy to follow.

GREY GOOSE PASSION DROP

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE Vodka

¾ oz Passion Fruit Puree

¾ oz Ginger Syrup

¾ oz Lemon Juice

Method:

Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist on garnish pick.

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo

Tequila

¾ oz Orange Blossom

Honey Syrup

3 Dashes Smoked Apricot

Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry

DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita

Ingredients

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Blanco Tequila

1 oz – Peach Puree

½ oz – Mango Puree

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

Method

Rimrocks glass and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice-filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and fresh peach slice.

Garnish

Tajin & Salt Rim, Lime & Peach Slices

Ingredients:

1 ½ Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

2 Parts Sweet Tea

1 Part Lemonade

Method

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and pour into a highball glass. Add more ice. Empty into a Highball glass with a Lemon Wheel.

D’USSÉ That’s My Jam

Ingredients:

2 parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 tbsp apricot jam

1⁄2 part fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 part pineapple shrub

1 thyme sprig

top sparkling soda

Method

Muddle thyme, lemon juice and pineapple in a shaker. Add apricot jam, D’USSÉ and ice. Shake well and strain into a crushed-ice-filled rocks glass. Top with sparkling soda.

HH Bespoke Greyhound

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 oz. HH Bespoke Vodka

3 1/2 oz. Grapefruit juice

RECIPE

Shake vodka and grapefruit juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a highball glass. Enjoy!

Hazelnut Espresso Martini

Ingridents

½ part Frangelico

1 part Skyy Vodka

1 ½ part Cold Brew or Espresso

¼ part Simple Syrup

Method

Pour over ice, shake, and strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with 3 whole espresso beans (optional).

CHOCOLATE CAKE SHOT

Ingridents

1 part Frangelico

1 part SKYY Citrus Vodka

Lemon Wedge

Sugar

Method

Run the slice of lemon around the edge of a shot glass. Dip the edge of the glass and lemon in sugar. Combine Frangelico and vodka in shot glass. Take the shot and chase with the sugar coated lemon wedge. Glassware: Shot Glass