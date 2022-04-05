Bossip Video

Yeehaw agenda!

It was only a matter of time before Black artists took over Country music with an impressive blend of star power and talent that will take center stage at the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS–Country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show.

Hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini, the star-studded show broadcasts LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11th for the very first time on CBS, which will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Superstar Kane Brown leads this year’s voting pool with four nominations, including “Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year” and “CMT Performance of the Year.”

Artists with three nods this year include female powerhouses Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton, plus two first-time nominees BRELAND and Cody Johnson.

The first round of nominations for “Video of the Year” award includes 12 acts with another nod for Carrie Underwood who continues to reign as the most awarded artist in CMT history with 23 total wins.

The ‘American Idol’ alum is nominated twice this year for her collaboration with Jason Aldean.

Also facing off for the night’s biggest award are Brandi Carlile, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton.

New this year is “CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year” that recognizes artist performances created for CMT Digital throughout the year, with Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Josh Turner and Lainey Wilson competing for the inaugural award.

Across all categories, CMT is recognizing 10 first-time nominees: BRELAND, Brittney Spencer, Cody Johnson, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block, and Tenille Arts.

Both H.E.R. and Paul Klein of LANY are also nominated for the first time, as the show continues to celebrate a wide range of talent from outside musical genres; Nelly and Gladys Knight are also nominees.

Continuing CMT’s history of recognizing the next wave of rising stars, this year’s “Breakthrough Video of the Year” nominees include: BRELAND, Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion, Elvie Shane, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block and Tenille Arts.

To vote for your faves, click here.