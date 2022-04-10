Chris Rock might be in the midst of a stand-up tour, but that doesn’t mean he’s altering his set to talk about the Oscars slap.
According to reports from the Palm Springs Desert Sun, Rock told a live audience on Friday that he would not be talking about the incident with Will Smith until he was properly compensated, presumably talking about a company offering some big money for his exclusive account.
The outlet went on to detail more about his stand-up set in Indio, CA as the comedian continues his national comedy tour.
“I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid,” Rock reportedly said during the show. “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”
In the end, he got a standing ovation.
