Bossip Video

Chris Rock might be in the midst of a stand-up tour, but that doesn’t mean he’s altering his set to talk about the Oscars slap.

According to reports from the Palm Springs Desert Sun, Rock told a live audience on Friday that he would not be talking about the incident with Will Smith until he was properly compensated, presumably talking about a company offering some big money for his exclusive account.

The outlet went on to detail more about his stand-up set in Indio, CA as the comedian continues his national comedy tour.