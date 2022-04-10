Bossip Video

Chris Rock might be in the midst of a stand-up tour, but that doesn’t mean he’s altering his set to talk about the Oscars slap.

According to reports from the Palm Springs Desert Sun, Rock told a live audience on Friday that he would not be talking about the incident with Will Smith until he was properly compensated, presumably talking about a company offering some big money for his exclusive account.

The outlet went on to detail more about his stand-up set in Indio, CA as the comedian continues his national comedy tour.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid,” Rock reportedly said during the show. “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

As pointed out by TMZ, if the comedian is waiting on a network to pay him for a sit-down interview, you have to  imagine he and his team have already been approached by every big company in the game at this point…So what’s the hold up?
Of course, he could also be talking about a civil lawsuit against Smith, which is another way he could potentially get paid.
As for what Chris Rock did talk about at his show, the Desert Sun says he didn’t hesitate to take a lot of shots at celebs and politicians, including Hillary Clinton, the Kardashians, and Meghan Markle. He also reportedly made fun of corporations and their diversity initiatives, and talked about his family life, being single, and of course…cancel culture.

In the end, he got a standing ovation.

