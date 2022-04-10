Bossip Video

Ex-Cowboys exec Gil Brandt apologizes for awful comments on Dwayne Haskins’ death after backlash.

Yesterday, the world tragically lost Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins, who reportedly ran out of gas and was fatally struck on the highway. As soon as the news broke, the good ole boys wasted no time putting out hateful comments with the announcement of his death.

Journalist Adam Schefter’s comment sent Twitter into a frenzy, with several athletes and personalities calling him out. When you thought it wouldn’t get any worse, former Cowboy’s executive Gil Brandy reacted to the news of Haskins passing, live on air, and didn’t hold back.

Of course, only one day later, here comes Gil backtracking like we knew he or his team would and claiming he wasn’t showing us who he really is. Make no mistake, those in-the-moment comments will live forever and will be forever remembered, because audio is never truly erased.

Unfortunately, his comments and drama are overshadowinig a man losing his life at just 24-years-old. On top of that, this is making the Haskins family’s difficult time even more complicated. Now, an entire generation will know him for these comments and not his time with the Cowboys, so everyone loses when comments like that are made.