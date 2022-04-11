Bossip Video

One thing to know about the saga of 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli being fatally stabbed by his white girlfriend, 25-year-old OnlyFans model/ Instagram influencer Courtney Clenney—this story has layers.

Those layers include court cases [on Courtney’s end] and anti-Black women tweets [on Christian’s end] that have become a topic of discussion.

Eight days after the stabbing inside Miami’s luxury apartment building, One Paraiso, Clenney a.k.a. Courtney Tailor has yet to be charged with a crime. Instead, she’s still out here roaming the street like she isn’t a whole white woman giving O.J. Simpson energy and then acting surprised when she’s had to duck out of a Miami bar after being confronted by a patron who apparently doesn’t want to share public space with an alleged killer.

Of course, Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, continues to insist that his client is the real victim here and that she acted in self-defense.

“This was not a crime. Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense and there should be no files charged in this case. We’re confident when the state attorney takes their final review along with the City of Miami police department, they’ll find that there’s no case here,” Prieto recently told CBS Miami, citing the couple’s “toxic relationship,” and adding that they “had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death.”

Meanwhile, Larry Handfield, the attorney representing Obumseli’s family, said he and the family had a “successful meeting with the State Attorney’s Office,” CBS reported.

“All they’re looking for is justice,” Handfield said. “The suspect that was involved in this incident has not been arrested. I’m confident, having a meeting with the State Attorney’s Office, that they were very attentive and asked all the necessary questions.”

According to the New York Post, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has also been tapped to represent Obumseli’s family, said officers have the evidence they need to arrest Clenney.

“Our office has been consulted by the victim’s family and we have begun a thorough review of the case,” he posted to Instagram Thursday. “From just a cursory review of the evidence there appears to be more than sufficient probable cause to make an immediate arrest for the death of Obumseli. Any further delay by authorities continues to compromise the integrity of the investigation into this matter.”

The Post also shared some details about Clenney’s past including a DUI arrest on Sept. 16, 2020, in Austin, Texas. For that arrest, she is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 15. Her bond was set at $8,000 and she was forced to install a locking device on her car to measure her blood-alcohol level, according to the Post.

Also, from the Post:

Court documents also show that Clenney was sued by a Texas woman and accused of causing personal injury, property damage and vehicle loss following a car crash in Texas in 2018, the Sun reported. But the plaintiff dismissed the suit after the incident was settled out of court.

Meanwhile, a lot of Black people, especially Black women, have checked out of this case after old tweets by Obumseli surfaced that showed, well, he was not very fond of Black women.

In response to the backlash, Toby’s brother posted that the family doesn’t agree with his old tweets, but they don’t believe they’re relevant to the justice Obumseli deserves.

“As a family, we strongly disagree with the ignorant and repulsive tweets from my then-high school aged brother that have recently surfaced,” reads a statement posted by Toby’s brother Jeffrey Obumseli. “However, the tweets do not diminish our demand for a thorough investigation into Toby’s murder or negate the necessity for justice.” […] “The bottom line is inextricably clear: Courtney is being treated differently because of her privelege as a wealthy white woman,” they added noting that Courtney said Toby was unarmed and Courtney has “not provided evidence of imminent danger.”

