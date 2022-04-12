Bossip Video

Oh nooo

Amber Riley Announces Split With Fiancé DeSean Black

‘Glee’ star Amber Riley is officially single after splitting with fiancé DeSean Black nearly three years into their engagement.

While promoting her buzzy Lifetime thriller ‘Single Black Female’ on the Nice & Neat podcast, the 36-year-old actress/singer revealed her split with Black.

“I am a single Black female. I am, I’m a single Black female but I’m not a crazy one like in the movie,” she said, before explaining that the breakup was amicable, adding, “I wish him the best.”

You may recall Riley gushing over Black in a now-deleted Instagram post after their engagement in 2019. “There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind,” she wrote. “My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this.” “I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black,” she continued. “I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! What God has joined together, let no man separate. #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove.”

During their engagement, Black built his personal brand with a combination of workout videos, motivational words, and images aimed at the gentleman entrepreneur.

Play

He also appeared with Riley on Netflix/Strong Black Lead’s ‘Love That For Us’ series where they reflected on how they met. And yes, she slid into his DMs.

In a statement to E! News, Riley’s rep confirmed the split, noting “They ask for privacy during this time.”