Bossip Video

Britney Spears is truly living her life to the fullest following the end of her decade-plus-long conservatorship.

On Monday, April 11, the “…Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram to announce she’s pregnant. This will be her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari; She has two teenage sons–Sean, 16, and Jayden,15–from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

In true Britney fashion, she announced the news in a lengthy caption, one you’d probably scroll right past and not even realize is a baby announcement since the photo has nothing to do with what she wrote.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???'” she started in her caption. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼.” Related Stories #FreeBritney: Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Suspended As Conservator Of Her Estate

Oops! Octavia Spencer Offers Britney Spears Sound Prenup Advice Amid Her Sam Asghari Engagement, Fans & Fiancé Respond She continued, “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have …” “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔,” Spears revealed. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

As she was campaigning to be freed from her conservatorship, Britney shared that she had been wanting to have a baby with her fiancé for a while, but couldn’t because she wasn’t allowed to get off birth control. Now, only 5 months after the end of her conservatorship, she’s already pregnant.

Congrats, Britney and Sam!