It’s FINALLY here

It’s been nearly three years since we watched Hawkins get ripped apart during the Battle of Starcourt that left us with several unanswered questions heading into Season 4 that (finally) premieres next month.

Struggling with the aftermath, our fave friend group is separated for the first time and forced to navigate the complexities of high school without each other.

In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

“We chose season four to be by far and, I mean, by far, far, far, the most ambitious of the seasons,” said Executive Producer/Director Shawn Levy in an interview with Collider. “It’s already known that we, in fact, I think that we put on the internet right as the pandemic was starting, I was over in Lithuania with David Harbour shooting that piece that revealed Hopper’s alive. So you kind of know we’ve got some action in Hopkins. We got some actions, apparently in Russia, we have an entire storyline set elsewhere that will soon come to light. So this is the first season where we have this sprawling geography, multiple location shoots, and we’re doing it all against a backdrop of a world that has made filming slower, longer, and delayed.”

Peep the creeeepy trailer below:

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others.

The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles with Season 3 amassing 582 Million view hours ranking as the 2nd Most Popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10.

Part 1 of ‘Stranger Things 4’ streams exclusively on Netflix on May 27th.