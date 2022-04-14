Bossip Video

Good day sunshine!

To commemorate 250 years of excellence, Veuve Clicquot unveiled an international ‘Good Day Sunshine’ campaign highlighting the House’s solaire culture expressed through one of Madame Clicquot’s convictions that each new day opens new paths to build a brighter future.

The House partnered with prolific photographer Tyler Mitchell and renowned film director Jan Gleie to capture the campaign, casting a sensitive and spontaneous gaze on Veuve Clicquot, and life in general.

“Good Day Sunshine” explores a universal attraction to the sun through the eyes of a young man, discovering yellow objects which, just as Veuve Clicquot’s recognizable label, are a symbol of the new day and all its possibilities.

The campaign asserts the solaire nature of Veuve Clicquot, of which yellow–the color of the rising sun included on its labels since 1877–is the first embodiment.

Optimism captured in a film, the iconic song “Good Day Sunshine” has been exclusively reinterpreted by globally recognized singer Charlotte Cardin who shines at the forefront of the campaign.

“I’m very happy to partner with the iconic Veuve Clicquot and to reinterpret ‘Good Day Sunshine’, a true classic”, says Cardin. “This collaboration was very natural to me as I am a fan of drinking champagne and love the joyful vibes of this project.“

More than an anniversary, the sun-kissed campaign is an ode to joy, optimism, and the audacious resilience that began with Madame Clicquot, la grande dame of Champagne.