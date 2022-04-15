Bossip Video

Amazing!

Gospel star Pastor Mike Jr. is thriving in his own lane as Pastor of the fastest growing ministries in the south and the soulful voice elevating inspirational jams to the top of the Gospel music charts.

On hit single ‘Amazing,’ he puts a sanctified spin on Gnarls Barkley’s smash hit ‘Crazy’ that pops in powerful visuals you can enjoy below:

Play

This comes after the 5x Stellar Award-winner linked up with Gnarls Barkley frontman Cee-Lo Green for an epic performance of “Amazing” at Super Bowl Gospel this past February.

Play

The star-studded show was hosted by Sarah Jakes Roberts and comedian DC Young Fly with guest performances by Cece Winans, Natalie Grant, Chloe, Regina Bell, and Mali Music.

When asked about the buzzy performance, Pastor Mike Jr. had this to say:

“Wow, to have the opportunity to perform for Super Bowl Gospel with the legend Cee-Lo Green is a dream come true! Often we see things from afar and find it intangible… but when the intangible manifests into the ‘tangible’, one can’t help but stop and praise God for being what we call Him —a promise keeper. I’m truly grateful for this amazing opportunity.”

One of Gospel’s biggest breakout albums, ‘LIVE FREE’ features uplifting anthems that speak to each person’s desire to win, recover, and survive with a sound that’s sure to reach the hearts of young and old alike.

Since its release, Pastor Mike Jr. has performed at Praise in the Park, TSU’s Homecoming Kickoff, and WXOK’s Anniversary Celebration.

His hit single ‘B!G’ off ‘LIVE FREE’ generates over 1.5 million plays a week across streaming platforms and reigned as the #1 Most Added Song at Gospel Radio.

To date, ‘B!G’ has garnered over 10 million streams and propelled ‘LIVE FREE’ into the #1 album spot on the Gospel Billboard charts just 4 weeks after release.

To vote ‘Amazing’ for ‘Song of the Year’ at the Stellar Awards, click here.