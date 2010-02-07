“Snowmageddon” Strikes Mid-Atlantic States, Blizzard Said To Be One of The Worst in History…

Hopefully those of you snowed in are safe with a refrigerator full of food:

More than 2 feet of snow piled up at the nation’s capital as a blizzard pounded mid-Atlantic states Saturday, cutting power to hundreds of thousands in the region in what the president referred to as “Snowmaggedon.” Snow fell from southern Indiana eastward to New York, Washington, Pennsylvania, Delaware and the New Jersey coast, gripping states and snarling traffic.

The snow didn’t stop everyone, however. Some made fun with the white stuff, fashioning “people” out of snow or having snowball fights. In Washington’s Dupont Circle, about 1,000 people packed, rounded and flung snowballs in between outbursts of laughter. President Obama didn’t let the snow keep him from his busy Washington schedule. Faced with the swirling flakes, Obama ditched “the Beast” — his souped-up Cadillac limousine — for an armored, four-wheel drive Chevy Suburban capable of trudging through the several inches of snow.

Washington took on a surreal, almost magical feel as it was buried under nearly 2 feet of snow Saturday in one of the worst blizzards in the city’s history. The nearly 18 inches recorded at Reagan National Airport was the fourth-highest storm total for the city. At nearby Dulles International Airport, the record was shattered with 32 inches. “Snowmageddon,” President Barack Obama called it. And even the president’s motorcade — which featured SUVs instead of limousines — fell victim as a tree limb snapped and crashed onto a motorcade vehicle carrying press. No one was injured.

From Pennsylvania to New Jersey, south to Virginia, the region was under at least 2 feet of snow. Parts of northern Maryland had 3 feet.About 25.5 inches of snow fell at American University in Washington over two days, inching the city toward the snowfall record. The capital received 28 inches of snow in the “Knickerbocker Storm” of January 27-28, 1922.

The blizzard has left hundreds of thousands of customers from Virginia to Pennsylvania without power, utility companies said. As of 7 p.m., 92,840 customers were without power, Dominion Virginia Power said, down from 207,000 customers Saturday morning. In Maryland and Washington, 104,331 Pepco customers were in the dark, the utility company said. The majority, or 84,829, live in Montgomery County, Maryland, and 7,643 live in Washington, according to Pepco. Another 23,163 Maryland customers were also without power, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.

In Philadelphia, a reported 28.5 inches had fallen at the airport by 4:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said. “We are getting absolutely clobbered this morning with snow,” said Steven Steingard, a lawyer who lives in suburban Philadelphia. “We have about a foot already and they say it will continue for 10 to 12 hours more.”