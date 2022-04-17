Bossip Video

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have made their way to the desert for one of the hottest events this year: Coachella.

After a two-year hiatus, fans couldn’t wait to see what celebs, influencers, and regular folk alike wore to the festival, which always boasts some out-of-the-box ensembles.

For her appearance at day two of the festivities, Teyana was dressed to impress as she and Iman attended the Tao Desert Daze presented by PrettyLittleThing.

In an effort to beat the heat, the singer wore a pair of tiny, lace-up denim shorts with all sorts of silver embellishments on the front, which she paired with a deep V-neck crop top. To complete the look, she wore a statement necklace to match the bling on her shorts, also wearing some black and white round sunglasses and a pair of red cowboy boots.

As for Iman, he kept things casual in a cutoff black graphic tee and some below-the-knee black shorts. He accessorized with a lot of flashy jewelry, some orange-tinted sunglasses, and some black high-top sneakers.

Later in the night, the happy couple adapted to the weather change in Coachella Valley by adding some coats to their outfits, holding hands as they posed for more pictures.

The Teyana & Iman stars enjoyed their day off as they hung out with a host of friends including Serayah, Yung Miami, JT, and more famous faces at the celebrity event.

Now, as Sunday rolls around, there’s only one day of Coachella left, with The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia set to headline following Kanye West pulling out last minute. Still, even as the event nears its end, we’re sure to see a lot more from out favorite stars.