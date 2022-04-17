Bossip Video

Whenever a holiday rolls around, you better believe the Kardashian-Jenner family is gonna throw an absolutely extravagant party.

The momager and family matriarch Kris Jenner hosted an event for her crew on Saturday, April 16, the day before Easter Sunday. Both Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian shared the festivities on their Instagram Stories, showing fans a bunch of sweet photos and videos from the party, including holiday-themed décor, sweet treats, and some arts and crafts for the kids.

In attendance at the party were Kim’s two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, Khloé’s daughter True Thompson, 4, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, who were all shown decorating Easter Eggs. Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick, 9, and her little brother Reign Disick, 7, were also in attendance.

Khloé paid extra special attention to all the kids as she proudly showcased their impressive work with the Easter eggs.

“We have True-True’s egg, we have Storm-a-Loo’s egg, wow!” she said in one clip. “We have Dreamy’s egg! Northie! Wow, North, yours is fantastic! Thank you!”

The Good American founder also poked fun at how overboard her mom went for the occasion, praising Kris’ elaborate table spread.

“My mom, like, who is she?” she said in another video. “This is the most outrageous thing. Oh my gosh I love my mommy. Look at her!”

Of course, the table settings included bunny-shaped cakes, personalized aprons for the kids, centerpieces filled with eggs, and so much more.

Happy Easter, everyone!