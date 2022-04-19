Bossip Video

Get ready!

Season 10 of VH1’s long-running reality TV show Basketball Wives is set to debut on May 16.

Veteran cast members Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, and Malaysia Pargo will be returning for another drama-filled season…

and this time, the stars will be reunited with a few BBW alumni, including fashion designer Angel Brinks, and Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey, and Brittish Williams.

Judging by the teaser, it looks like some of the cast will form strong friendships with one another, while others may have a hard time getting along.

One clip in the promo captures ex-best friends Brandi and Maylasia preparing to see one another after ending their seemingly tight bond in Season 6 almost five years ago. It’s still unclear as to what caused the fallout but the two celebs have since unfollowed one another on Instagram amid the alleged split.

Could the former besties be gearing up to make amends? We’ll just have to wait and see.

This season will also follow Angel as she welcomes a new baby with her hubby and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s Roccstar, but there might be tension brewing about the buzzing boutique owner’s love life.

“Why are you having a conversation about my relationship?” she asks her co-stars in another scene.

As for DJ Duffey, it appears as though the buzzing turntablist who’s French Montana’s trusted tour DJ, is at a crossroads between her busy music career and motherhood. In 2020, the influencer welcomed her second child, a daughter named Shadi, with basketball agent Iman Shokuohizadeh.

Meanwhile, Brittish Williams will be dealing with an indictment.

As previously reported the reality star/entrepreneur was indicted by a federal grand jury back in September on five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud, and three charges of aggravated identity theft. STL Today reports that Brittish was arrested and pleaded not guilty to those charges in U.S. District Court.

Longtime castmember Evelyn Lozada won’t be returning this season. As BOSSIP previously reported, the star said she’s ready to move on after 9 jam-packed seasons with the franchise.

“I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things,” she told E! News back in June. “It’s not the most positive energy. Now I have a conscience about what I say and what I do and what my kids are going to see,” Lozada added.

The show’s executive producer and basketball wife MVP Shaunie O’Neal gushed about the forthcoming season, telling fans in a statement:

“I cannot say how proud I am to have created and produced such a successful television franchise with VH1. Basketball Wives has gone above and beyond my wildest dreams. How awesome is it to say ‘tune in to SEASON 10?”

We can’t wait!

Check out the teaser below.

Play