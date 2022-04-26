Bossip Video

As many of you know, Neptunes producer and Hip Hop icon Pharell Williams announced back in October that Virginia Beach would no longer host his Something In The Water music festival because of the city’s “toxic energy” and failure to do literally anything about the death of his cousin Donovan Lynch who was shot to death by Virginia Beach police officers.

Many of us were afraid the announcement marked the end of the annual festival, but fear not because it ain’t over—it’s just being moved to Washington D.C.

Now, those of us who watch Showtime’s Desus and Mero faithfully know Pusha T talked about the festival’s return and relocation to the nation’s capital earlier this month, but on Monday, Pharell confirmed it through a Twitter teaser.

Now, it’s officially been announced that Something In The Water is back and will take place in 2022 from June 17-19, which means you can be celebrating Juneteenth this year by experiencing live sets from some of the greatest current artists out right now.

According to a news release, those artists include Adekunle Gold, Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle and 6LACK (it’s pronounced “Black,” but I’m still calling him “Six-Lack” IDC, IDC, IDC). There’s even going to be an appearance by none other than Ashanti and Ja Rule.

It’s also worth mentioning that just because the festival has been moved from Virginia Beach doesn’t mean the city’s residents aren’t welcome.

Virginia residents will have special access to a “Virginia Locals Only” presale taking place on Friday, April 29 beginning at 10:00am ET through 5:00pm ET. Residents can purchase festival passes in-person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach box office, (restricted to VA zip codes). Fees are waived for the in-person purchase.

See more info below.

Three-day passes will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, April 30th at 10am local time at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM.

Fans who purchased SOMETHING IN THE WATER passes for previous years will have an exclusive presale for the 2022 festival on Wednesday, April 27 from 10am ET until Thursday, April 28 at 10pm ET at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM.