DaBaby stays enveloped in one drama or another and a new Rolling Stone article has brought one of the rapper’s previous violent confrontations back into the light. Earlier this week, we reported on the discovery of new security footage that allegedly contradicted DaBaby’s claim of self-defense after he shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig back in 2018. Lawyers representing the North Carolina native now say that the video actually does the opposite of what the writer of the article charges according to TMZ.

DaBaby’s Lawyers Say New Security Footage Proves His Innocence

Legal counsel Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg say that there is nothing revelatory about the video because the police have already seen it prior to allowing DaBaby to go free. A Mecklenburg County judge also saw the video in connection to the illegal concealed weapon. Nothing looked sideways to any of the authority figures involved, alleged the rapper’s legal team.