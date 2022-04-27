SMH: State Department Says Release Of Brittney Griner From Russia Is A ‘Top Priority’—They Just Gotta Get All These White Men Free First

Bossip Video

On Wednesday, the United States and Russia engaged in a prisoner exchange. In exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted of drug smuggling charges in the U.S., Russia gave us Trevor Reed, a former Marine who was imprisoned in Moscow after being convicted in 2019 of assaulting a Russian police officer.

All of this, of course, leaves us with a single question; Why the hell is Brittney Griner still locked up in Russia?!

As you all know, the WNBA star is still in prison after being arrested in Russia for allegedly having illegal vape cartridges at the airport. In other words, white men are out here getting released after being convicted for drug smuggling and getting into drunken brawls with cops, but Griner is still in lockup over a little cannabis oil she’s accused of having in her possession.

Well, according to the Washington Post, the State Department is looking to assure concerned citizens that it has not forgotten about the Olympic gold medalist and seven-time all-star with the Phoenix Mercury, and that actually, Griner’s release is a “top priority.”

From the Post:

“We are working very closely with her team. Her case is a top priority for us,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN Wednesday morning. “I can tell you that with the utmost certainty. We’re in regular contact with her team, we regularly are engaging through our embassy in Moscow with their counterparts in order to see to it that she’s treated fairly, to see to it that we have the consistent access to her that the Russians are required under the Vienna convention to provide.