Bossip Video

Heyyy Kaelyn

Bermudian baddie Kaelyn Kastle is an emerging Pop star/content creator with over 2.8 million followers across social media platforms where she creates trendy videos, collabs with major brands, serves looks in photoshoots, and thrives as an recording artist/influencer.

Featured in Forbes 30 under 30, New York Times, Essence Magazine, Entertainment Tonight, and Complex, the lovable personality continues to build her bankable brand as the star of Atlanta-based influencer house Collab Crib (which Forbes called the largest Black collective of digital influencers) where she creates content with other influencers.

She’s also part of a growing number of Sovereign Brands ambassadors like Rick Ross and Wiz Khalifa who connected with Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled for celebrity interview series “Self Made Tastes Better” that you can enjoy below:

Play

The four megastars exchanged never-before-told Hip-Hop stories while dropping gems about authenticity, knowing the worth of your art and trusting the process.

This conversation–which is their first time together under one roof–came by way of their shared relationship with growing spirits company Sovereign Brands (Luc Belaire, Bumbu rum, McQueen and the Violet Fog gin, and Villon).

The ‘Self Made Tastes Better’ series first launched in 2017 with stars including then-newcomer Post Malone and Crenshaw King Nipsey Hussle (RIP) recounting their self-made journeys to Sovereign Brands CEO Brett Berish.

In addition to coverage in Forbes, Billboard, The Source, Yahoo, XXL, and other global publications, Berish’s smash hit sparkling wine brand, Luc Belaire, was center stage in 2017 paving the way for Sovereign’s later releases Bumbu rum, McQueen and the Violet Fog gin and Villon.