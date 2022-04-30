Bossip Video

Nat Geo’s “Critter Fixers” are back with another exciting episode, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

Dr. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson, the Black veterinarians who own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital located 100 miles south of Atlanta, are continuing to give viewers an inside look into their work as animal doctors on “Critter Fixers: Country Vets.”

As previously reported the duo is on their third season of the show that combines humor, heart, and soul while highlighting them treating more than 20,000 patients a year across their two locations. Between emergency visits to the office and farm calls throughout rural Georgia, this special team is constantly bombarded with unique cases. From adhering Tilapia scales to save an attacked dog, to assembling a splint on a rare South American bird, for the Critter Fixer team, there is no such thing as “normal.”

“Critter Fixers: Country Vets” Exclusive Clip

On tonight’s episode premiering at 9/8 c, the docs put on their investigative hats as they search for missing feminine hygiene products in three dogs, perform a difficult surgery on a tiny chinchilla and work on an emergency stray kitten left for dead.

Plus, a dog is bitten by a rattlesnake, a rat has a large tumor, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks brings in her kids’ new puppy. Phaedra and her sons, Dylan and Aiden a.k.a “Mr. President”, have an adorable dog named Phoenix that they want to get checked out.

Dr. Hodges discovers that little Phoenix has worms so he’s given deworming medicine with help from Dylan.

Watch below.

CRITTER FIXERS: COUNTRY VETS – “Cat-astrophe” Premiers April 30, 2022, at 9/8c on Nat Geo.