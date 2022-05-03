Bossip Video

Multiplatinum rapper, entrepreneur and record executive Yo Gotti isn’t done building CMG into a music empire that now includes talented R&Baddie Lehla Samia who became the first woman to join the imprint’s ranks while signaling its expansion into the R&B sector.

In true mogul fashion, Gotti gifted Lehla a $300K PINK Lambourghini Urus and icy CMG chain to welcome her to the label.

Source: CMG

“I’m proud to welcome Lehla to the CMG family,” said Gotti. “She has an incredible voice, she’s creatively gifted and she’s been putting in the work to develop into the next R&B superstar. I’ve always said that CMG is more than just Hip-Hop label – we have our focus on building the biggest and most versatile force in the music industry. Signing Lehla is the latest example of that goal.”

The 22-year-old songstress built a massive online following from uploading covers and remixes of popular R&B songs affectionally known as “LehMixes.”

As she juggled nursing school, Lehla eventually established a buzz as her flips of Queen Naija’s “Butterflies” and Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” exploded on TikTok.

The awareness from the covers and remixes propelled the Delaware native to over 1.2 million followers and 14 million likes on TikTok to date. Most notably, Lehla’s dynamic vocals captured Gotti’s attention and prompted the CMG CEO to fly the rising star to Miami for a studio session that would change her life.

“Signing with Gotti and joining the CMG team is a dream come true,” said Lehla. “I’ve been grinding for this opportunity for a minute and I’m really excited about this new chapter in my career. I can’t wait to share my story with the world and deliver that pure R&B sound for my old and new fans.”

Lehla’s addition to CMG adds a versatile dimension to the label that includes hitmakers Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie and 10Percent.

The announcement is the latest in a series of new signees for Gotti who signed Sacramento rapper Mozzy at the CMG Press Conference in February, Memphis artist 10Percent that same month, and Jacksonville star Lil Poppa in April.